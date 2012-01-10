Skip to main content
Fiscal Consolidation: Part 5. What Factors Determine the Success of Consolidation Efforts?

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h28mzp57h-en
Margit Molnar
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Molnar, M. (2012), “Fiscal Consolidation: Part 5. What Factors Determine the Success of Consolidation Efforts?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 936, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h28mzp57h-en.
