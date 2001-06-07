Skip to main content
Firm Dynamics and Productivity Growth

A Review of Micro Evidence from OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/054842728775
Authors
Sanghoon Ahn
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Ahn, S. (2001), “Firm Dynamics and Productivity Growth: A Review of Micro Evidence from OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 297, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/054842728775.
