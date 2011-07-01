Skip to main content
Financial Sector Reform in India

Time for a Second Wave?
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg8ghvzr2jk-en
Authors
Richard Herd, Vincent Koen, Ila Patnaik, Ajay Shah
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Herd, R. et al. (2011), “Financial Sector Reform in India: Time for a Second Wave?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 879, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg8ghvzr2jk-en.
