The accelerating threat of climate change raises the urgency of commitment to climate transition, including the important role of global financial markets to align investment with net zero. Financial markets and climate transition focuses on the critical contribution financial markets must play towards achieving an orderly transition to low-carbon economies, and the policies needed to support this. It explores the key elements that could factor into market pricing of climate transition risks and opportunities, offers frameworks and case studies, reviews the growing range of market products and practices and puts forward policy options that can support this transition.