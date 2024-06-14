Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Financial Liberalisation and International Trends in Stock, Corporate Bond and Foreign Exchange Market Volatilities

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/857153852435
Authors
Paul Kupiec
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Kupiec, P. (1991), “Financial Liberalisation and International Trends in Stock, Corporate Bond and Foreign Exchange Market Volatilities”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 94, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/857153852435.
Go to top