This overview paper examines the financial crisis in light of past country experience and economic theory and sets out some preliminary policy recommendations. A number of facets of the crisis are detailed, including its origins and spreading factors as well as crisis resolution policies and their associated gross and net fiscal costs. The implications of the crisis on key macro-economic variables are subsequently presented. Finally, policy recommendations for both addressing the economic downturn and enhancing the resilience of the economies over the medium to long-term are discussed.
Financial Crises
Past Lessons and Policy Implications
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
