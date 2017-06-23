Skip to main content
Fighting gender inequality in Sweden

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/37b4d789-en
Authors
Christophe André, Hugo Bourrousse
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

André, C. and H. Bourrousse (2017), “Fighting gender inequality in Sweden”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1395, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/37b4d789-en.
