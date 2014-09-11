Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Few and Far

The Hard Facts on Stolen Asset Recovery
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264222311-en
Authors
OECD, The World Bank
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/The World Bank (2014), Few and Far: The Hard Facts on Stolen Asset Recovery, The World Bank, Washington, D.C., https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264222311-en.
Go to top