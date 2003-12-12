Skip to main content
Female Labour Force Participation

Past Trends and Main Determinants in OECD Countries
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/082872464507
Florence Jaumotte
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Jaumotte, F. (2003), “Female Labour Force Participation: Past Trends and Main Determinants in OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 376, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/082872464507.
