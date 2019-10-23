This report develops new indicators on the impacts of foreign direct investment (FDI) on sustainable development in host countries. Taking into account the country-specific context, policymakers can use FDI Qualities Indicators to assess how FDI supports national policy objectives, where challenges lie, and in which areas intervention is needed. The report includes indicators on five sustainability clusters: productivity and innovation, employment and job quality, skills, gender equality, and carbon footprint. This report is part of OECD’s efforts to enhance socio-economic impacts of private investment, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and following a request of OECD Ministers related to the update of the OECD Policy Framework for Investment.