Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), Facts not Fakes: Tackling Disinformation, Strengthening Information Integrity, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d909ff7a-en.
Go to top