Export Credit Financing Systems in OECD Member Countries and Non-Member Economies: Introduction

The export financing systems of 34 economies are described in this book; 29 are OECD countries and are Members of the OECD Working Party on Export Credits and Credit Guarantees (ECG) (Iceland is currently not an ECG Member). Except for Hungary, Mexico, Poland and Turkey, these OECD countries also constitute the Participants to the Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits (the Arrangement); Hungary and Poland are Observers to the Group of Participants. The five non-member economies (Chinese Taipei; Hong Kong, China; Romania; Singapore; Slovenia) whose export financing systems are described in this book, are neither Members nor Observers to the ECG or to the Group of Participants. They have, however, undertaken to endeavour to comply with the guidelines of the Arrangement.