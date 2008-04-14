Export Credit Financing Systems in OECD Member Countries and Non-Member Economies: Annex III

Against the background of the Action Statement agreed by the Members of the OECD Working Party on Export Credits and Credit Guarantees at their 82nd Meeting in February 2000, the Members are committed to pursuing the following Work-Plan on the issue of export credits and the environment, without prejudice as to outcomes. The Work Plan comprises a list of topics (which is not exhaustive) to be addressed in the further discussions of the Working Group in accordance with the commitments in the Action Statement and to facilitate the fulfilment of the OECD Ministerial Mandate.