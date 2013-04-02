This report takes an initial look at methodologies to measure and estimate the monetary value of personal data. Personal data is creating economic and social value at an increasing pace, but measuring and estimating the value being generated is difficult. This is because not only a huge amount of data is being generated, but personal data is used in many different situations for numerous purposes. Studying the value of personal data begins with comparing methodologies for assigning the monetary values attached to it.
Exploring the Economics of Personal Data
A Survey of Methodologies for Measuring Monetary Value
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
9 November 2023
-
Working paper27 October 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2023
-
Working paper8 March 2023
-
14 December 2022