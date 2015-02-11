Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Experiences with Competition Assessment Report on the Implementation of the 2009 OECD Recommendation

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/15bb0bcb-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), Experiences with Competition Assessment Report on the Implementation of the 2009 OECD Recommendation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/15bb0bcb-en.
Go to top