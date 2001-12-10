Evaluation and Aid Effectiveness No 3 - Donor Support for Institutional Capacity Development in Environment

Evaluation is a key tool in improving the quality and effectiveness of development co-operation. The Development Assistance Committee (DAC) Working Party in Aid Evaluation is the only international forum where bilateral and multilateral evaluation experts meet regularly. Its Members meet to improve evaluation practice and to learn lessons from development co-operation activities and experiences. A series "Evaluation and Aid Effectiveness" was launched to share selected pieces of work with a broader public. This study acknowledges the considerable progress made in terms of the growing mainstreaming of environmental issues and recognises the need for additional efforts in the context of widespread institutional capacity development. As such, this report shall be considered as a complement to the Committee's earlier publications and guidelines on CDE. These should guide both programme-level and specific project-level CDE assessments and serve as a source of general information for policy-makers as well as practitioners in donor agencies and developing countries. The print version of the above report is available free of charge from the Development Co-operation Directorate; please send an email to dac.contact@oecd.org to get a copy.