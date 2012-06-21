Skip to main content
Europe's New Fiscal Rules

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9777md976b-en
Authors
Sebastian Barnes, David Davidsson, Łukasz Rawdanowicz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Barnes, S., D. Davidsson and Ł. Rawdanowicz (2012), “Europe's New Fiscal Rules”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 972, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9777md976b-en.
