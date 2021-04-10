Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing is gaining traction as investors increasingly seek long term value and alignment with sustainability and climate-related objectives. ESG Investing and Climate Transition highlights the main findings from recent OECD research on ESG rating and investing. It offers policy considerations to strengthen ESG practices to foster global interoperability and comparability, as well as encourage greater alignment of environmental metrics with a low-carbon transition. This serves as an input report to the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group and contributes to a broader body of OECD work on sustainable finance and climate transition.