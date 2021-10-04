ESG investing and climate transition

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing is gaining traction as investors increasingly seek long term value and alignment with sustainability and climate-related objectives. Serving as an input to the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group, this report highlights the main findings from recent OECD research on ESG rating and investing. It offers policy considerations to strengthen ESG practices to foster global interoperability and comparability, as well as encourage greater alignment of environmental metrics with a low-carbon transition.