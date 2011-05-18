Skip to main content
Episodes of Large Capital Inflows and the Likelihood of Banking and Currency Crises and Sudden Stops

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc9kpkslvk-en
Authors
Davide Furceri, Stéphanie Guichard, Elena Rusticelli
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
