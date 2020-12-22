Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing the efficiency and equity of the tax system in Israel

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2b311bcc-en
Authors
Oliver Röhn
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Röhn, O. (2020), “Enhancing the efficiency and equity of the tax system in Israel”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1646, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2b311bcc-en.
Go to top