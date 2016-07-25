Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Enhancing the Effectiveness of External Support in Building Tax Capacity in Developing Countries

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0e89cecb-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), Enhancing the Effectiveness of External Support in Building Tax Capacity in Developing Countries, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0e89cecb-en.
Go to top