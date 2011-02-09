Skip to main content
Enhancing the Cost-Effectiveness of Climate Change Mitigation Policies in Sweden

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghxkjv0j5k-en
Authors
Stéphanie Jamet
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Jamet, S. (2011), “Enhancing the Cost-Effectiveness of Climate Change Mitigation Policies in Sweden”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 841, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghxkjv0j5k-en.
