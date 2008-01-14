The OECD Competition Committee debated energy security and competition policy in February 2007. This document includes a background note by Ms. Sally Van Siclen for the OECD, written submissions from Brazil, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the Russian Federation, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Commission, as well as papers by MM. Ian Cronshaw (IEA) and von Hirschhausen, and summaries of discussions.