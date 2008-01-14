The OECD Competition Committee debated energy security and competition policy in February 2007. This document includes a background note by Ms. Sally Van Siclen for the OECD, written submissions from Brazil, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the Russian Federation, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Commission, as well as papers by MM. Ian Cronshaw (IEA) and von Hirschhausen, and summaries of discussions.
Energy Security and Competition Policy
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024