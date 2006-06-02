Skip to main content
Employment Patterns in OECD Countries

Reassessing the Role of Policies and Institutions
https://doi.org/10.1787/846627332717
Andrea Bassanini, Romain Duval
Bassanini, A. and R. Duval (2006), “Employment Patterns in OECD Countries: Reassessing the Role of Policies and Institutions”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 486, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/846627332717.
