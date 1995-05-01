Skip to main content
Empirical Specifications for a General Equilibrium Analysis of Labor Market Policies and Adjustments

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/423486674460
Andréa Maechler, David Roland-Holst
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Maechler, A. and D. Roland-Holst (1995), “Empirical Specifications for a General Equilibrium Analysis of Labor Market Policies and Adjustments”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 106, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/423486674460.
