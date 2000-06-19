Economic Growth in the OECD Area

This paper discusses growth performance in the OECD countries over the past two decades. Special attention is given to developments in labour productivity, allowing for human capital accumulation, and multifactor productivity (MFP), allowing for changes in the composition and quality of physical capital. The paper suggests wide (and growing) disparities in GDP per capita growth, while differences in labour productivity have remained broadly stable. These patterns are explained by different employment growth rates across countries. In the most recent years, a rise in MFP growth in ICT-related industries has boosted aggregate growth in some countries (e.g. the United States) ...