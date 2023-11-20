Skip to main content
Economic effects of the EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ climate mitigation policies: A computable general equilibrium analysis

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f1a8cfa2-en
Authors
Jean Chateau, Antonela Miho, Martin Borowiecki
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Chateau, J., A. Miho and M. Borowiecki (2023), “Economic effects of the EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ climate mitigation policies: A computable general equilibrium analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1775, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f1a8cfa2-en.
