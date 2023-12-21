Skip to main content
Do governments re-prioritise spending?

First insights from COFOG data on public spending reallocation in OECD countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/56dda017-en
Authors
Sebastian Barnes, Boris Cournède, Julien Pascal
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Barnes, S., B. Cournède and J. Pascal (2023), “Do governments re-prioritise spending?: First insights from COFOG data on public spending reallocation in OECD countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1785, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/56dda017-en.
