Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Dividing the Pie in Brazil: Income Distribution, Social Policies and the New Middle Class

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzb6w1rt99p-en
Authors
Jens Matthias Arnold, João Jalles
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Arnold, J. and J. Jalles (2014), “Dividing the Pie in Brazil: Income Distribution, Social Policies and the New Middle Class”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1105, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzb6w1rt99p-en.
Go to top