Distinguishing between “normal” and “excess” returns for tax policy

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jln6jct58vd-en
Authors
Hayley Reynolds, Thomas Neubig
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Reynolds, H. and T. Neubig (2016), “Distinguishing between “normal” and “excess” returns for tax policy”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jln6jct58vd-en.
