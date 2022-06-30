Disparities in labour market and income trends during the first year of the COVID-19 crisis

Germany’s labour market has weathered the COVID-19 crisis quite well. The unemployment rate increased by less than one percentage point between the last pre-crisis quarter Q4 2019 and its peak in Q3 2020 (from 3.2% to 4.1%); the employment rate fell by less than five percentage points (from 75.7% to 71.1%). Both indicators have since returned to their pre-crisis levels. The widespread use of Germany’s Kurzarbeit short-time work scheme was one of the key factors for this success, as it had been already during the global financial crisis.