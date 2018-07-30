Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Digital technology diffusion

A matter of capabilities, incentives or both?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7c542c16-en
Authors
Dan Andrews, Giuseppe Nicoletti, Christina Timiliotis
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Andrews, D., G. Nicoletti and C. Timiliotis (2018), “Digital technology diffusion: A matter of capabilities, incentives or both?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1476, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7c542c16-en.
Go to top