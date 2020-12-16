Skip to main content
Digital technology adoption, productivity gains in adopting firms and sectoral spill-overs: Firm-level evidence from Estonia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ba9d00be-en
Authors
Natia Mosiashvili, Jon Pareliussen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Mosiashvili, N. and J. Pareliussen (2020), “Digital technology adoption, productivity gains in adopting firms and sectoral spill-overs: Firm-level evidence from Estonia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1638, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ba9d00be-en.
