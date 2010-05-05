Skip to main content
Differentiated Intellectual Property Regimes for Environmental and Climate Technologies

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmfwjvc83vk-en
Keith Maskus
OECD Environment Working Papers
Maskus, K. (2010), “Differentiated Intellectual Property Regimes for Environmental and Climate Technologies”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmfwjvc83vk-en.
