The European Union promotes Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) for more resilient and responsible supply chains

The European Union (EU), in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), has implemented programmes in two key regions – Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean – to help create enabling policy environments for RBC, boost businesses’ capacity to observe RBC principles and standards, and raise awareness of the importance of RBC among stakeholders. The EU benefits from the partner organisations’ extensive expertise on risk-based due diligence and economic policies, to carry out the following activities:

delivering policy analysis and advice for governments on RBC and policy areas through which RBC can be leveraged (e.g., trade and investment policies, public procurement and state-owned enterprises)

building businesses’ capacity to conduct risk-based due diligence through guidance and training in priority sectors

strengthening National Contact Points for RBC to facilitate access to remedy.

The regional programmes are an integral part of the EU “Trade for All” strategy and of the EU 15-Point Action Plan that seeks to improve the enforcement of the Trade and Sustainable Development (TSD) chapters of trade agreements.