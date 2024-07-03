The European Commission Inequality Marker: Reducing inequality for effective development co operation

The European Commission Inequality Marker (I-Marker) addresses challenges in reducing inequalities in development co-operation. The I-Marker guides the Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA) programme design and enhances the tracking and benchmarking of inequalities across sectors. Lessons learnt stress continued support and integration with other policy tools for effective inequality reduction. The application of I-Marker extends to all new DG INTPA interventions, including the Equality Flagships’ initiatives, in countries such as Bangladesh, Kenya, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Paraguay, and Latin America and the Caribbean.
This content is part of TIPs In Practice series on poverty and inequalities developed in collaboration with the Development Co-operation Report 2024: Tackling poverty and inequalities through the green transition.