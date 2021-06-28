Scaling up government-to-government knowledge co-operation

Many developing countries cite the need for stronger organisational capability in the public sector to deliver on the 2030 Agenda. This reflects the near universal knowledge that competent, transparent and accountable institutions perform better when it comes to sustainable development. As demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, open, responsive and competent public institutions contribute to resilience in governments’ ability to respond to crisis.

Ministries and public agencies in Development Assistance Committee (DAC) countries have tremendous technical expertise and experience with government processes that often go beyond that of development co-operation experts, who combine sectoral and co-operation expertise. However, leveraging technical expertise and experience for developing countries is often challenging. Contexts are vastly different, including in their complexity, and co-operation between different institutions can often suffer from organisational silos. Thematic programmes run from headquarters also risk not being grounded in the realities and priorities of partner countries.