Scaling technology-driven innovation successfully

The success of the initiative has allowed it to expand and sustain growth over time, attracting substantial funding from large development co-operation partners in the health sector. DHIS2 has become the world’s largest health-information management system, used by 73 low- and middle-income countries in 2021.

Thanks to DHIS2, governments can better plan and co-ordinate their health sector interventions. For example, Sri Lanka used DHIS2 to quickly launch a national COVID-19 tracking system, Malawi uses DHIS2 to monitor stock-out rates and consumption for health supplies, and Afghanistan makes performance-based payments to healthcare providers using DHIS2 dashboards. Accountability actors can also better assess progress, and development co-operation partners can similarly plan and track the effects of their support.

The open and simple architecture as well as the widespread use of DHIS2 software has enabled cross-sector applications, such as in water and sanitation, agriculture, education and other sectors. This is supported by a robust DHIS2 user, implementer and developer community, the growth of which has been facilitated by DHIS2 “academies” and other capacity-building activities.