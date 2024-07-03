Reducing inequality: Germany’s approach to integrating a distributional perspective in international co-operation

The German Development Cooperation’s Global Project on Reducing Inequality provided partner countries with tailored cross-sectoral expertise, capacity development and peer-to-peer exchange to put inequality reduction at the heart of policy making. The project aims to strengthen options for policies and strategies to reduce inequalities by exploring collaborative models with partner countries. It is grounded in distributional approaches to drive broader systemic changes and promote sustainable development. The project was implemented in ten partner countries, including Colombia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Namibia, South Africa, Viet Nam and Zambia

This content is part of TIPs In Practice series on poverty and inequalities developed in collaboration with the Development Co-operation Report 2024: Tackling poverty and inequalities through the green transition.