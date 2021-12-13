Mesas país – building solutions across governments and countries

Mesas país are convened by Spain and bring together representatives from the key public bodies in partner countries, EU institutions and EU Member States. They are designed to:

be flexible and adaptable, tailoring actions to partner countries’ strategic demands and allowing for broader and deeper dialogue, stronger support, and more strategic action planning

establish long-term and catalytic policy dialogue, reflecting the added value of Team Europe’s development co-operation

develop “public policy itineraries” of strategic value for the partner country, backed by strong political will and guided by the Sustainable Development Goals

avoid fragmentation (e.g. too many disconnected and low-impact activities) by being structured, strategic and coherent’

ensure ownership by the main stakeholders through dialogue, consultation and co-ordination led by National Focal Points designated by partner countries.

They begin by analysing the partner country’s needs and the EU’s priorities in the country, and identifying cross-cutting issues and priorities. They then agree a work programme to meet shared priorities in a horizontal, multisectoral and participatory way. This leads to a joint commitment by stakeholders towards common goals, reflecting the ambitions of the more recent Team Europe approach. Continuous dialogue is then established: 1) as a follow-up mechanism to identify progress, potential challenges, and solutions; and 2) to adapt approaches and priorities as needed.