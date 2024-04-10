Italy’s strategic approach to policy coherence for sustainable development

The NAP PCSD is the result of a project to mainstream the SDGs within the Italian decision-making process launched by the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security in 2019. It was supported by the OECD Directorate for Public Governance and the European Commission’s Technical Support Instrument.

The NAP PCSD, annexed to the 2022 National Sustainable Development Strategy (NSDS), sets out a collaborative path for all stakeholders to contribute to consistent and coherent policies by using co-ordination mechanisms and tools across the entire policy cycle (Figure 1). It includes a set of responsive and adaptive tools to anticipate, assess and address domestic, transboundary and long-term impacts of policies to advance the SDGs, in line with the 2019 OECD Recommendation on PCSD and SDG 17.14.

Key elements of Italy’s approach include (see also Figure 1):