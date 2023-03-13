Integrating indigenous worldviews and knowledge into New Zealand’s foreign policy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) has recently sought to integrate Māori worldviews and mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge) into foreign policy and development co‑operation, by:

Updating the policy framework: New Zealand’s Pacific policy, the Pacific Resilience Approach (2021), is framed by Māori concepts that acknowledge the connections between Māori and other indigenous Pacific cultures. This includes recognising the mana (authority) of each nation and reinforcing New Zealand’s whanaungatanga (kinship) connections to the wider Pacific. Five principles guide New Zealand’s international engagement: Tātai Hono (the recognition of deep and enduring ancestral connections); Tātou Tātou (all of us together); Whāia te Taumata Ōhanga (journey towards a circular economy); Turou Hawaiiki (navigating together); and Arongia ki Rangiātea (focus towards excellence). These principles are integrated into policies, bilateral agreements, guidance for staff and partners, and official communications.

Upskilling staff in Māori capability: Increasing staff competency, such as through language training, is a priority of MFAT’s 2021-2025 organisational Strategic Intentions. Other initiatives include internal training courses for MFAT staff on both Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Crown-Maori Relationship History, and updating staff guidance on including Treaty obligations into policy development practice.

Establishing formal structures: This is a nascent area of work and is taking time to implement. For example, Te Taumata, a Māori advisory board to formalise MFAT’s engagement with Māori on international trade issues, was established in 2009. However, a Māori Partnership Group to engage on broader foreign policy issues was only recently established – in November 2022.

Using Pacific-based research methodologies: MFAT-funded research into the importance of context in education in the Pacific was guided by Pacific research frameworks and data collection tools, based on the Research Framework endorsed by the Pacific Education Ministers in April 2021. MFAT is using the findings of this research to inform subsequent project design.