Improving the quality of decentralised reviews and evaluations in Norwegian development co-operation

External quality reviews are now carried out annually. For example, a study assessing the quality of decentralised evaluations published from 2018-2019 was conducted in 2020. The study revealed that the overall quality of both ToRs and decentralised evaluation reports was still low and many of the findings from the evaluation in 2017 remained valid.

However, as most measures were implemented in late 2018 and 2019, seeing significant results by 2020 was not to be expected. Norad hopes that the next follow-up study on evaluations conducted in 2020 will reveal more positive results for ToRs, quality of reports and importantly, quality of the methodology. The annual quality reviews provide an excellent tool to monitor the effects of Norad’s measures over time.