Global Affairs Canada’s internal capacity-building approach for results-based management

To address these challenges, GAC implemented a MfR capacity-building strategy for staff in international assistance based on three main pillars:

1. Clear communication on the value added of the MfR approach. The following key messages are included in guidelines and training material: MfR is a management practice that helps increase the achievement of expected outcomes.

MfR is an adaptive and iterative management approach to be applied throughout the whole project and programme/portfolio lifecycle and becomes critical during implementation.

MfR enables better learning of what works and what does not, supports evidence-based decision making, and provides timely corrective action during implementation, and as such contributes to achieving expected outcomes.

MfR strengthens better evidence-based reporting, communication and accountability.

2. Appropriate training and guidelines. While the underlying MfR concepts and principles are the same, the approach needs to be tailored to the context. GAC has developed basic, intermediate and advanced MfR training and guidelines adapted for various needs.