Germany supports sustainable textile production

To address the many challenges in this complex global supply chain, Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) uses a smart mix of voluntary and mandatory measures through a three-pronged approach – working with business to improve supply chains, working with consumers to help them understand textile labels and establishing a government-awarded certification label:

1. The Partnership for Sustainable Textiles, established in October 2014, brings together businesses, government, civil society, trade unions and standard-setting organisations to find common solutions for improving social and environmental conditions in the global textile and garment industry and achieve substantial improvements in their global supply networks. Participating companies make individual social, environmental and economic commitments. 2. The Siegelklarheit credible label directory launched by BMZ in 2015, provides information for consumers on the credibility of the environmental and social labels used in the textile industry. 3. The government-awarded voluntary certification label established in 2019, the Grüner Knopf or Green Button, helps consumers make informed decisions when buying sustainable clothes, bedding and other textile products. To earn the Green Button label, a product must meet 26 social and environmental standards and comply with 20 due diligence requirements based on United Nations and OECD standards. Highly credible certification systems are used to demonstrate compliance.

The German Due Diligence Act, adopted by parliament in June 2021, will support this approach by establishing a level playing field for large companies in terms of transparency and responsibilities in their supply chains.