Fighting global illicit financial flows at home

Since their introduction in January 2018 until April 2021, UWOs have been granted in four cases against property worth more than GBP 140 million, including in cases where wealth was suspected to have been acquired in developing countries. Interim freezing orders were obtained in all these cases. All four cases were led by the UK National Crime Agency.

In October 2020, GBP 10 million was recovered from an individual linked to serious crime following the use of a UWO (NCA v. Hussain).

In April 2020, four UWOs in one case were discharged following an appeal by the respondents (NCA v. Baker & Others).

Due to the nature of potential respondents, especially politically exposed persons, agencies may face high costs when using a UWO.