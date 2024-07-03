Empowering marginalised communities: Korea’s climate-smart agriculture programme in Kenya

In collaboration with UN Women, the Food and Agriculture Organization, and World Vision, Korea has launched the climate-smart agriculture programme in Kenya to tackle poverty and inequality among marginalised groups, particularly women and children. Through group-based empowerment and capacity-building initiatives, climate-smart agriculture has enhanced economic status and fostered social change. Further, it has influenced policy shifts and secured official budget allocations for climate-smart agriculture implementation at the county level.

This content is part of TIPs In Practice series on poverty and inequalities developed in collaboration with the Development Co-operation Report 2024: Tackling poverty and inequalities through the green transition.