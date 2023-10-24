Empowering local actors by prioritising local capacity and networks: Poland’s Solidarity Fund

By focusing on its strong local presence and bottom-up approach the Solidarity Fund fills a gap at country level. Its strong local networks and bottom-up approach set it apart from other actors. Other donors seek to partner with it due to this comparative advantage.

Working almost entirely with local staff and through local partners can result in lower overhead costs. A larger share of project funding reaches beneficiaries, creating potential for greater development impact through effectiveness and quality. Lower overhead costs also make the Solidarity Fund an attractive implementing partner for other donors.

Offering local employment conditions for staff embedded in local partner organisations encourages their integration into local administrations at the end of a project. This can, however, also generate trade-offs between the need to attract capable staff to the Solidarity Fund by providing higher salaries while preserving the incentives for local staff to remain in the partner institution when the support by the Solidarity Fund ends.

Designing effective exit strategies can be challenging. Ensuring the sustainability of projects in countries with very limited administrative capacity and high levels of emigration is a major challenge. The final “embedding” phase is therefore still a work in progress.

The large degree of flexibility at country level is critical to the Solidarity Fund’s experimental approach, but requires effective governance. Balancing flexibility at country level with priorities and goals set at headquarters – across both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Solidarity Fund – requires effective co‑ordination and open communication.