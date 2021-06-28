Advancing disability inclusion through a global summit

Fifteen per cent of the world’s population live with a disability. In developed and developing countries alike, people with disabilities are subject to discrimination and exclusion, impeding the realisation of their rights and leaving them behind. Relatively few governments and development agencies have made deliberate, concrete commitments to identify, support and involve people with disabilities in development co-operation. This situation reflects a historical absence of political will and the kind of persistent invisibility that advocates of gender equality described decades ago.